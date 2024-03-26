Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLK opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.49 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLK. UBS Group AG increased its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 874.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

