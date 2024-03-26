Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s (CP) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TD Securities cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $87.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

