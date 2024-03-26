Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk Sells 5,209 Shares of Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total transaction of C$204,296.98.

Capital Power Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$38.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$37.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.82. The stock has a market cap of C$4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. Capital Power Co. has a 12-month low of C$35.11 and a 12-month high of C$46.73.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. Capital Power had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of C$984.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 3.1547139 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Capital Power

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.