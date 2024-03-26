CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Director International S.C.A. Artal Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CAVA Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 105,372 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at $753,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CAVA Group by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 56,752 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CAVA Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

