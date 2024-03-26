Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FUN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

FUN stock opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $39.13.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $371.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 9.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

