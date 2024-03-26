Centerpoint Advisors LLC Purchases 215 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.0 %

JPM opened at $194.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.64. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $126.22 and a 52 week high of $200.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $560.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.