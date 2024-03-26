Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.17% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERE. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 146,019 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CERE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

CERE opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $43.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Transactions at Cerevel Therapeutics

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,050,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,638 shares in the company, valued at $641,314.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,050,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,638 shares in the company, valued at $641,314.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Renger sold 2,161 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $89,767.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,667 shares of company stock worth $4,302,367 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.