CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CF Industries by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,793,000 after buying an additional 1,947,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $159,602,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,475,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CF Industries by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,019,000 after buying an additional 1,329,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $83.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.19.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

