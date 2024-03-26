CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CGI were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CGI by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CGI by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CGI by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,395,000 after acquiring an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in CGI by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

GIB stock opened at $109.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $92.52 and a one year high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.89.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. CGI had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

