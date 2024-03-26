Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 483.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.70.

CHKP opened at $164.29 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $168.82. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.53.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

