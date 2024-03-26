Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.71.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.
Shares of CHDN stock opened at $117.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $106.45 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.03.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.
