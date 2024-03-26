Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Churchill Downs

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 78.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 24.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $117.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $106.45 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Free Report

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.