Citigroup Boosts Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $22.50

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $22.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.38. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $21.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $810,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.