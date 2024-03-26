Citigroup Inc. Buys 250 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSI. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI stock opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $74.88 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.22.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

