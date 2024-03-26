Citigroup Inc. Has $374,000 Stock Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,714 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,930 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $517.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.14). TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, COO Kevin M. Curley purchased 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,111.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric W. Schreck purchased 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $28,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,615.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Curley purchased 916 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $949,111.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,879 shares of company stock valued at $80,023. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

