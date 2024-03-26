Citigroup Inc. Has $378,000 Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 40.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 29.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.65. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.25 and a twelve month high of $77.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $128.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

