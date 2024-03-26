Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 33.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 24.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 426.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 247,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 200,184 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 1,012.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 195,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 177,852 shares during the period.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $68,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 10,817 shares of company stock valued at $100,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NRIX opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $16.11.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.66 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 186.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

