Citigroup Inc. Makes New $383,000 Investment in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.27% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 83,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1,146.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 253,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 232,838 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 176,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PESI. TheStreet raised Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PESI opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $13.87.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

(Free Report)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

