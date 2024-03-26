Citigroup Inc. Sells 13,938 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,084 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,938 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 74.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 29.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $32,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,243.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEBO shares. StockNews.com raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

