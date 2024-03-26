Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,719 Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LG Display were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in LG Display by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC increased its position in LG Display by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

NYSE:LPL opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $6.68.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

