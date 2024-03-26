Citigroup Inc. Takes Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,591,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth $54,800,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $3,568,000. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $1,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARM stock opened at 138.31 on Tuesday. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of 46.50 and a 12-month high of 164.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 110.37.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 85.78.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

