Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,393 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,029,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,998,000 after purchasing an additional 115,678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,780,000 after acquiring an additional 45,378 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,681,000 after acquiring an additional 120,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.24. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $884.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.10 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 30,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $1,165,419.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,782.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

SCSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Northcoast Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

