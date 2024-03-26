Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,177 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Maxeon Solar Technologies worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAXN shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $38.91.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

