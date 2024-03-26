Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 203.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,590 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,928,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,213.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average is $29.65.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

