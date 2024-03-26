Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous None dividend of $0.25.

Clear Secure has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Clear Secure to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.9%.

Clear Secure Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84 and a beta of 1.52. Clear Secure has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $27.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $170.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,997,000 after buying an additional 2,184,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,460,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,363,000 after purchasing an additional 211,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,921 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 86.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,260,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after buying an additional 1,510,168 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,183,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,308,000 after buying an additional 223,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YOU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

