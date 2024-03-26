Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous None dividend of $0.25.
Clear Secure has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Clear Secure to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.9%.
Clear Secure Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84 and a beta of 1.52. Clear Secure has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $27.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,997,000 after buying an additional 2,184,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,460,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,363,000 after purchasing an additional 211,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,921 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 86.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,260,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after buying an additional 1,510,168 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,183,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,308,000 after buying an additional 223,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
YOU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on YOU
About Clear Secure
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clear Secure
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- UiPath Cuts Q1 and Raises Full Year Guidance
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Micron Technology Results Proves AI is Driving Storage Demand
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Tesla Is the Analyst’s Most Downgraded Stock: How Low Can It Go?
Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.