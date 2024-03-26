Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on YOU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Clear Secure

Clear Secure Trading Up 3.7 %

YOU stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $27.93.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $170.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clear Secure will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 143.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 86.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,260,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,168 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 606.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after acquiring an additional 864,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.