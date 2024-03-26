Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 88.24% from the stock’s current price.

YOU has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

YOU opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84 and a beta of 1.52. Clear Secure has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $27.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $170.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Clear Secure will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Clear Secure by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

