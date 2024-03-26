Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLF

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $553,811.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 534,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,793,917.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Arlene M. Yocum acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 534,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,793,917.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,585,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 801.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,608,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,277,000 after buying an additional 2,319,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after buying an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 0.8 %

CLF opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Free Report

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.