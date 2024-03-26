Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of COCP stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cocrystal Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Cocrystal Pharma worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

