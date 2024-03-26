Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th.
Cocrystal Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of COCP stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cocrystal Pharma
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Cocrystal Pharma worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cocrystal Pharma
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cocrystal Pharma
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Tesla Is the Analyst’s Most Downgraded Stock: How Low Can It Go?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- All In: Is MicroStrategy Overleveraging Its Future on Bitcoin?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.