Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,622 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 26,760 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 61.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.39% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,474.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.