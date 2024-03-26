CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.25. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $90,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

