CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLGN. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. 21.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

