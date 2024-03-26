Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Commercial Metals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Commercial Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

CMC stock opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $59.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Insider Activity

In other Commercial Metals news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,645,478.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 563,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,213,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Commercial Metals by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 153,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 292,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,657,000 after purchasing an additional 169,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,641,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,577,000 after purchasing an additional 191,345 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

