Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New $56,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $58.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average of $54.44.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

