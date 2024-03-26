Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New Investment in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Relx in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 147.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RELX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Relx Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE RELX opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84.

Relx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.526 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

