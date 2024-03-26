Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 250.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,966.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.53. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.44 and a 1 year high of $322.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 142.27 and a beta of 1.50.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

