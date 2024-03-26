Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 2,690 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,313,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,943 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,223,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,332,000 after acquiring an additional 363,661 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,215,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,393 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,156,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,136,000 after acquiring an additional 444,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,095,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,540 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $32.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

