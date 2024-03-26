Conn’s (CONN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th.

Conn’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Institutional Trading of Conn’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 32.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

