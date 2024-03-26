ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,451 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:COP opened at $126.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $95.60 and a one year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.95.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.12.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,625 shares of company stock worth $9,651,553. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

