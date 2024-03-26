Contrasting Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) & Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) and Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Roma Green Finance and Exponent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Roma Green Finance alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roma Green Finance N/A N/A N/A Exponent 18.69% 28.49% 16.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of Exponent shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Roma Green Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Exponent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Roma Green Finance pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 32.7%. Exponent pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Exponent pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Exponent has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

This table compares Roma Green Finance and Exponent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roma Green Finance $13.64 million 0.75 N/A N/A N/A Exponent $536.77 million 7.45 $100.34 million $1.95 40.55

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than Roma Green Finance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Roma Green Finance and Exponent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roma Green Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Exponent 0 1 1 0 2.50

Exponent has a consensus price target of $97.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.68%. Given Exponent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exponent is more favorable than Roma Green Finance.

Summary

Exponent beats Roma Green Finance on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roma Green Finance

(Get Free Report)

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Roma Green Finance Limited operates as a subsidiary of Top Elect Group Limited.

About Exponent

(Get Free Report)

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 technical disciplines to solve pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Roma Green Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roma Green Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.