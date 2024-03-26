Cooper Financial Group Makes New $206,000 Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Nasdaq by 32.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $63.05.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.