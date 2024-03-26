CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $670,000 Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,631,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,969,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,205,000 after acquiring an additional 64,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,787,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,474,000 after acquiring an additional 467,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,566,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,481,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $56.78 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.49.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $604,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,456 shares in the company, valued at $774,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,076 shares of company stock worth $749,002 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

