CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $696,000 Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.25 and a 200-day moving average of $89.91. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

