CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $765,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 195,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 21,857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a market cap of $167.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

