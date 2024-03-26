CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 1.84% of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITE. Myecfo LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,276,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 1,210.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF alerts:

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Stock Performance

FITE stock opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.97. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $58.06.

About SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Future Security index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks supporting technological innovations in future military and security applications. FITE was launched on Dec 26, 2017 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.