Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.59

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.53. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 40,400 shares.
Corus Entertainment Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. The company has a market cap of $107.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.
Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $270.90 million for the quarter.
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.
