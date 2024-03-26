Cowa LLC Buys Shares of 4,533 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cowa LLC purchased a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in RTX by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $2,438,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.12.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

