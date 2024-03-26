Cowa LLC Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.35.
In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MA opened at $476.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $352.80 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $461.25 and a 200 day moving average of $425.22.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.
Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
