Cowa LLC Sells 490 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cowa LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $84.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average is $81.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

