Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.69

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and traded as high as $7.48. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 18,892 shares.

Cryo-Cell International Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a negative return on equity of 120.29% and a negative net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryo-Cell International

About Cryo-Cell International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEL. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cryo-Cell International by 13.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.

