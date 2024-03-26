CVA Family Office LLC Acquires New Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $274,773,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 324.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,285,000 after buying an additional 10,945,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after buying an additional 8,391,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $134,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,617,000 after buying an additional 5,659,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.27. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

